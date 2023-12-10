Edo 2024: Group tips NASS member to win APC ticket

A group under the aegis of Esan Alliance Movement (EAM) has tipped Monday Okpebholo, a senator representing Edo Central Senatorial district to win the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries election ticket for 2024 governorship election in the state.

The group in an independent poll

conducted among all the governorship aspirants in the state, said the National Assembly lawmaker possessed the necessary qualities to win the next February primaries election of the party.

Making the result of the poll available to newsmen in Benin City, the group said that the senator towered high above other aspirants on the platform of the party.

The report of the poll conducted by a team of data analysts also took into cognisance, popularity, and financial capability of aspirants, experience, acceptability, contribution to the party and issues of zoning.

Samson Okoduwa, the coordinator of the group and Imade Osagie, who made the result of the poll available to newsmen said Monday Okpebholo is projected to win the party primaries and eventually fly the party’s flag in the September 2024 governorship election in the state.

Okoduwa tagged the poll result, “Our projection ahead of the Edo 2024 governorship primaries, the APC aspirant, Monday Okpebholo is expected to win the party primaries and eventually fly the party’s flag.

“The poll which also took into cognisance the strong agitation from the people of Edo central senatorial district to produce Obaseki’s successor also pointed to Okpebholo while Hon Festus Ebea and Col David Imuse came second and third respectively.

“The poll was conducted using a combination of phone surveys, questionnaires and influencers, also looked at the spread of aspirants in winning the governorship election if given the party’s ticket.

“We also identify that youths who are more disposed to see a younger candidate emerged governor in the 2024 governorship race in Edo state.

“Conclusively, Okpebholo community service and contributions in strengthening the APC party in a zone considered to be a no go area for the APC when others had lost hope in the APC was a strong favouring factor,” he said.