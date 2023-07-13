Editor calls for review of mass communication curriculum

Oyewale Oyelola, Lecturer, Department of Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, has called for review of the Mass Communication curriculum in line with emerging technologies.

Oyelola, the Managing Editor, FactualTimes Online news, made the call in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement revealed that Oyelola made the call while speaking as a participant at the African Young Media Professionals Fellowship, organized by the Centre for Management Development (CMD) in Lagos.

He observed that Mass Communication curriculum for universities and polytechnics did not reflect changes in the profession birthed by technological advancement across the globe.

According to him, Nigeria needs to brace up with advanced countries in terms of media practice by reviewing the curriculum in line with technological advancement such as artificial intelligence.

Others he listed as part of the communication technological advancements are computer based news verification tools, fact checking mechanisms and modern content distribution strategies across platforms.

Oyelola also implored media practitioners to upgrade their skills in order to harness ICT tools for news gathering, processing and distribution.

“Facilitators at the two-day capacity building include Prof. Yunus Olunifesi of Lagos State University, BBC Editor and producer of GistNaija, Omotola Adebanjo.

The Executive Director of Media Career Development Network, Lekan Otufodunrin and Founder of Technext, David Afolayan were also facilitators.

The statement also repoted the Executive Director of Africa Foundation for Young Media Professionals, Yinka Olaito, while as urging media professionals to brace up to the challenges of the profession.

According to him, the viability and sustainability of media platforms are crucial aspects for the success and impact of any media organization.

“In today’s rapidly changing media landscape, media platforms need to adapt and evolve to remain relevant and competitive, ” he said.

The statement disclosed that the 2023 Media Entrepreneurship Fellowship was a programme designed to address the emerging challenges in the media industry in Nigeria.