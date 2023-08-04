Ed-Tech Startup, Dataleum, launches operations in UK, celebrates 4 years of impact

Dataleum, an Ed-Tech Startup is set to announce its expansion into the United Kingdom (UK), providing its services to an even broader audience.

This is coming a few months after it was recognised and awarded as the Ed-Tech Startup of West Africa by the Global Startup Awards.

The training and consulting firm known for upskilling individuals and connecting talents with opportunities, is also celebrating its 4th anniversary; building upon its years of success.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 4th anniversary and take this significant step forward by expanding into the UK,” Bode Roberts, CEO and co-founder of Dataleum, said.

According to him, Dataleum’s expansion into the diaspora opens doors to countless opportunities for individuals seeking to upskill, and businesses looking to harness top talent.

Roberts disclosed further that Dataleum is poised to make a lasting impact on the global tech landscape with its proven track record of cutting-edge talent development programs, on the back of its international market expansion.

“This accreditation reflects our commitment to quality and expertise, allowing us to better serve our trainees and partners globally,” Roberts stated.

According to him, Dataleum’s commitment to excellence in training and talent matching has earned the ed-tech startup accreditation from the UK Register of Learning Providers (UKRLP), which signifies the firm’s compliance with high training standards.

He equally disclosed that the UKRLP has played a pivotal role in transforming the education landscape, facilitating the growth of global training providers like Dataleum.

“As a verified provider, Dataleum stands as a powerhouse to provide global opportunities for its trainees, as well as seamlessly collaborate with international agencies, enhancing their reach and impact in the United Kingdom and across borders,” Roberts said.