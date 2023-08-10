ECOWAS vows to push out Niger military junta

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday, in Abuja, resolved to flush out Niger coup plotters, unless President Mohammed Bazoum is reinstated.

The President of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Quattara, disclosed this at the the end of the summit, when he affirmed that this is the position that the ECOWAS has adopted.

He told State House journalists that action against Niger was not a Nigerian affair as ECOWAS had previously acted in cases where there have been interference with constitutional order among member states.

While noting that the sub regional body had sent high-powered delegations to Niger, the military authorities have however continued to hold President Bazoum hostage, a situation he described as terrorism.

He asserted that ECOWAS will not accept coups as the place of the military is the barracks.

Quattara said if they do not allow Bazoum to exercise hia mandate, “we will go ahead and push them out.

