ECOWAS activates ‘standby force’, orders enforcement of sanctions against Niger junta

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Thursday, held a closed-door meeting for a second summit, aiming to address the ongoing political turmoil in Niger. This gathering underscores the increased diplomatic efforts and commitments to democracy aimed at restoring stability and prosperity to the region.

Omar Alieu Touray, the President of ECOWAS, announcing the outcome of the summit held in Abuja stated that the West African leaders present made a significant decision to activate its standby force to reinstate constitutional order.

“Direct the committee of the Chief of Defence Staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately,” Touray read out. “Order the deployment of the ECOWAS stand-by force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger. Underscore its continued commitment to the restoration of constitutional order through peaceful means.”

Reacting, Sam Adeyemi, a strategic leadership consultant with the handle @sam_adeyemi, tweeted “The regional body, ECOWAS, insists the coup must end and the former president must be returned to power. They say democracy remains the best form of government. But a large number of Nigeriens are taking sides with the leaders of the coup. It is sad that neither military, democratic nor monarchical systems have fostered rapid development in most African countries. It’s time we address the real problem.”

Bola Tinubu, the ECOWAS chairman and President of Nigeria, opened the summit with remarks highlighting the situation’s urgency. He noted that previous measures, such as imposing sanctions and deploying mediation teams, have failed to reinstate constitutional order in Niger, leading to the necessity of this second emergency summit within 10 days.

During the initial summit, leaders issued a seven-day ultimatum to address the crisis, but unfortunately, the desired outcome was not achieved.

Tinubu further emphasized the importance of exhausting all diplomatic avenues to swiftly restore constitutional governance in Niger. He also acknowledged that the political crisis in Niger not only poses a threat to the nation’s stability but also has significant implications for the entire West African region.

The ongoing summit primarily focuses on the ultimatum issued to the Nigerien junta, which recently ousted the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. In attendance are several ECOWAS leaders, including Presidents Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco of Guinea Bissau, Everiste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania.

Also in attendance are Presidents Nana Akofo-Ado of Ghana, Macky Sall of Senegal, Patrice Talon of Benin Republic, and Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma of Togo. Their Ministers of Foreign Affairs represent the Gambia and Liberia.

However, leaders from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Chad are absent from the meeting, as their nations are currently under military juntas.