Economy: Tinubu cancels 72nd birthday celebration, says gifts should go to charity instead

…Says funds should be donated to charity

President Bola Tinubu has, in deference to the current economic hardships and mood of the nation, cancelled all forms of celebration on his 72 birthday which comes up on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement on Sunday, said the President has also cancelled all forms of advertorials in his honour on that day.

Onanuga who noted that it is customary for family members, friends and associates to celebrate him in different ways, during such occasion, stated that ” as the leader of our country, President Tinubu in deference to this challenging times will not host any birthday event and does not want any of his associates and numerous well-wishers across the country to organise any celebratory event on his behalf or in his name”.

Onanuga who also stated that President Tinubu appreciates the honour of being the leader of Africa’s leading nation at this time, added that ” he is working very hard to make life better for the generality of our people”

“According to him, because of the present mood of the nation and recent killing of the officers and men of our Army and Police in Delta State and recent spate of security breaches by criminal elements in different parts of Nigeria, there should be no form of birthday event and placing of birthday goodwill advertorial messages in newspapers. Goodwill messages should not be placed on radio and television stations too.

The President enjoined friends and associates who may wish to place goodwill advertorials to kindly donate the money to charity organisations of their choice in his name.

Onanuga said although ” the President appreciates the gallantry of our armed forces in freeing our children kidnapped in Kuriga, Kaduna State and in Sokoto State, he will use the opportunity of his birthday to reflect and re-dedicate himself to the task of building a more stable, more secure, virile, prosperous and united Nigeria”.