ECCIMA institutes “Key-Man Awards” to recognise industrialists in South-East region

Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), has concluded plans to recognise exceptional industrialists and manufactures from the South-East zone of Nigeria, for their contributions to the economic development of the region.

Emeka Nwandu, president, ECCIMA, who dropped the hint at the official opening of South East Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SECCIMA, a regional chamber of commerce) secretariat, explained that the award would hold on February 5, 2022, during the investiture of the 16th President of ECCIMA..

The award, tagged “Key-Man Award” according to Nwandu, is aimed at encouraging the selected awardees to continue in their service to mankind and also to inspire others to work towards improving the lives of the public.

Henry Awuregu, director general, ECCIMA said that the awardees are outstanding industrialists, who have impacted positively on the economy and future of the South-East and indeed Nigeria.

He stated that the award is given to entrepreneurs, who have distinguished themselves in their various field endeavour.

“These persons must be people who have the respect and regards of society, unblemished by any vice, thorough professionals and acclaimed managers of men and materials.

According to the Director General of ECCIMA, the chamber has completed a rather rigorous process of choosing from a pool of recommendations the winners and wish to inform the general public that the following persons won the 2021 ECCIMA Key-Man Awards in their respective categories:

The selected awardees are Christian Anieke, a professor, to be awarded best in private University East of the Niger; Cyril Ajagu, best in Portfolio investment and Humphrey Ngonadi, best in manufacturing.

Others are Kingsley Eze, best in innovation and ICT, Cosmas Agu, best in metal technology and Paulinus Ozonnagbo, best in service and distribution.

The incoming president, Jasper Nduagwuike, who is currently the first deputy president of the chamber, said that he would introduce innovative ideas to move the chamber forward during his two years tenure.

He said “It is clear that we have to think outside the box and do things differently, to achieve better results that would place ECCIMA, as the leading chamber in the country, as I take up the mantle of leadership”.

He appealed to the members and stakeholders of ECCIMA for support to make his new vision for the chamber a reality.