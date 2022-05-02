Ebute MetaCollapse: I gave tenants quit notice, says caretaker

The landlord’s son, in whose care the Ebute Meta, Lagos collapsed three-storey building was entrusted, says he gave the occupants of the building quit notice when he discovered the visible stress on it on the building.

The caretaker, who spoke to NAN anonymously, told emergency responders and newsmen on Monday in Lagos that he was living in the building with other occupants when he noticed signs of distress.

“I had to leave the building and rented an apartment in the same vicinity,” the caretaker said.

He said that a quit notice was eventually handed over to the occupants which they failed to adhere to.

The caretaker said that he had not collected rental fees from the tenants for a long time since he had expected them to pack out.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the said building collapsed on Sunday night, killing eight occupants, while 23 of them were rescued alive.

Emergency workers have been working round the clock to get to ground zero of the building.