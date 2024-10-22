Ebonyi records 28 deaths, 364 cases of cholera

Moses Ekuma, Commissioner for Health in Ebonyi State, has said that the State has recorded 364 cases of cholera and 28 deaths in 10 Local government Areas of the State in the last one month.

Ekuma, who attributed the outbreak to contaminated water, poor sanitation and improper disposal of refuse, however urged the residents to visit any of the six Emergency Teeatment Centres designated to handle cholera cases.

He stated this during distribution of essential drugs and hospital consumables to Iboko General Hospital in Izzi Local Government Area planned to combat the cholera outbreak by Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, the wife of the state governor.

Read also: Govt procures relief materials for flood victims in Kogi

Nwifuru, while charging stakeholders to join hands to combat the outbreak, said, “Our traditional rulers, youth groups, market women, and local organizations all have critical roles to play in preventing the spread of cholera.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Hernandis, Project Medical Referral for Doctors Without Borders, expressed concern over the severity of the cholera outbreak, urging the people to maintain good hygiene.

“Two and a half weeks ago, we were called to respond to a cholera outbreak, and we have tried to do our best to tackle the most pressing issues”, Hernandis said.

Share