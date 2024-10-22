Govt procures relief materials for flood victims in Kogi

The Kogi State Government has procured a substantial amount of relief materials for distribution to flood victims across the State as part of efforts to alleviate the hardships being faced by the people.

Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, stated this while briefing journalists on the Government’s efforts to provide support to those affected by the floods.

“We are not just waiting for help; we’ve already taken action by allocating significant resources to address the needs of flood victims in the State.

“We have received the first batch of relief materials, and more trucks are on the way. Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is fully committed to the welfare of the Kogi people and will spare no effort to ensure that flood victims are supported during this difficult period.

“As a responsible and responsive administration, we won’t wait solely for external aid. It is our duty to stand with the victims in times like this”, he said.

Fanwo equally noted that the materials already delivered include foodstuffs such as rice, semovita, and beverages, along with medical consumables, mosquito nets, mattresses, and other essential household items.

“The State Government has engaged a major service provider to supply the necessities for those displaced by this unfortunate natural disaster. We are satisfied with the services provided so far and look forward to receiving more relief materials as per our agreement with the supplier.

“We want to assure the victims that they are not alone during this challenging time. We are here for them and will continue to meet their needs”, he added.

Fanwo pointed out that the State Government had appealed for assistance from the Federal Government, Non-Governmental Organisations, International Organizations and philanthropists. “While we are doing our best, we cannot do it all. We call for help to ensure that the victims receive the support they deserve”, he completed.

