Ebonyi, Nasarawa top states with excellent performance on vaccination, immunisation

The Federal Government through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) has awarded to 14 states across the six geopolitical zones for their performances in COVID-19 and routine immunization.

The best performing states for COVID-19 vaccination coverage in their various regions include Jigawa (97 percent), Gombe (30 percent), Cross River (13 percent), Ogun (28 percent), Abia (14 percent) and Nasararawa states (100 percent) where awarded.

For the best performing states in routine immunization; Kaduna (58 percent), Adamawa (63 percent), Edo, Lagos, Ebonyi (90 percent) and Benue State (63 percent) were awarded from their respective geopolitical zones.

While Kano emerged most improved state for routine immunization, Kano and Yobe were awarded the most improved for routine immunization. But Ebonyi won the overall best state for routine immunisation, while Nasarawa won best state for COVID-19 vaccination.

Speaking at the 2022 African Vaccination Week and Award Ceremony which held in Abuja on Friday, Faisal Shuaib , executive director/CEO, NPHCDA explained that the states met certain criteria to include; leadership on the part of the governors, awareness creation working together with community leaders, human resource deployment, financial support, and accountability.

“We may not be able to satisfactorily reward those who will be receiving awards today, or adequately cover everyone who deserves to be rewarded, but I can assure you that, in all intent, we recognise and are sincerely thankful to everyone because we know that no matter how big a tree might be, it cannot make a forest alone. In one way or the other someone who is not receiving an award today has also contributed to the emergence of another who is receiving award here today,” he said.

According to him, the selection process was backed by data and was rigorously scrutinised by partners. “The reward for hard work is more work. Let us continue to remain committed to the cause of ensuring all Nigerians are protected against vaccine preventable diseases,” Shuaib further said.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation noted that overcoming the misconceptions that follows vaccination has been a real battle over the years but is being overcome through engagement with critical stakeholders.

He urged the awardees to see the recognition as an appreciation for a job well done and also as motivation for greater performance.

“It is said the reward for hard work is more work. For those not receiving awards today, we would also like to appreciate your support because without your collaboration we would not be where we are today,” Mustapha said.