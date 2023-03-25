Ebigieson sworn in as Association of Movie Producers’ new president

Nollywood’s premier guild, Association of Movie Producers (AMP), has recently sworn in her immediate past Vice President, Queen Blessing Ebigieson, as in her acceptance speech, the new president promised to do her best not to let down the memory of the late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and her numerous colleagues who have reposed this confidence in her, the new president, however called for the total cooperation of all, since she can do nothing without their support.

She thanked all her colleagues from far and near and promised to ensure the association and its members witness a season of greater glory under her watch

Other stakeholders that were present at the event were Francis Onwochei, Keppy Ekpeyong, Hope Opara, Lilian Ama-Aluko, Joe Dudun, Baba Agba, Tony Chukwuma, Franca Brown, Emmanuel Ogugua, Emeka Ossai, Uncle Dele Osawe, Moji Oyetayo, Favour Benson, among others.