Easter: Tinubu felicitates with Christians, calls for sacrifice

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, joined Christian faithful to commemorate Easter, urging them to emulate the love and sacrifice of Jesus Christ, for mankind.

In his message to Nigerians commemorating Easter, President Tinubu, commended Nigerians for the sacrifices they have made in the past few months of his administration, for the nation to be steered to the path of recovery and sustainable growth.

The President described Easter as a significant moment and a glorious celebration of the triumph of life over death, charging Christians in Nigeria and around the world to emulate Jesus’ love, sacrifice, and compassion as the patent themes of this solemn season.

President Tinubu said the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity is an emphatic lesson for leaders and all Nigerians to yield to selflessness and compassion, and be steadfast in the pursuit of a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation.

He noted that the seeds of patience which they have sown are beginning to sprout and will in no time bring forth an abundance of good fruits

President Tinubu assured all citizens that Nigeria will triumph over its challenges as his administration remains firmly committed to this end.

“The President wishes Nigerians, Happy Easter.”