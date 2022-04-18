Easter: Lack of patriotism problem of Nigeria – Bishop

The Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese, Rev. David Ajang, says Nigeria’s problem stems from selfishess by the led and lack of commitment by the leaders.

The Bishop urged Nigerians to love one another, irrespective of religious and ethnic differences in order to ensure peace and development of the country.

Ajang gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Lafia, Nasarawa, after conducting the 2022 Easter Service at St. Williams Catholic Cathedral.

He said the lack of patriotism from leaders and the led was responsible for what the country was going through.

He said that both leaders and the led had roles to play to change the situation of the country for the better.

“The leaders must be more serious and place the love for the people and the country above the love for themselves and do everything within their power to effect the desired change.

Read also: Atiku felicitates with Christians at Easter

“The ruled on their part must give up selfishness and promote the Nigerian identity rather than promoting individual’s tribe and religion,” the cleric said.

Ajang, however, said that ironically every Nigerian wanted change, but all wanted the next person to change for good and not themselves.

He said that leaders and followers must sincerely change to be better persons for things to work-out for the good of the country.

He urged Nigerians to trust God that the seeming victory of evil was temporary because in the end God would manifest his power and good would defeat evil.

The bishop noted that Lenten period culminated in the celebration of Easter and it is the process of transformation for Christians.

He explained that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ had brought salvation to mankind and man indeed was safe.

He expressed the hope that given the transformation of Christians during this period, they were now better persons than they were and were now spiritually positioned to change the country for good.