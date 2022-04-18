Atiku felicitates with Christians at Easter

Former Vice President of Nigeria and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to emulate the virtues of love and sacrifice which characterised the life of Jesus Christ.

In a message released by his media office in Abuja to mark the Easter celebration, the Waziri Adamawa stressed that the two qualities of love and sacrifice are essential to the unity that Nigeria so desperately needs at this time when vested and provincial interests threaten to tear our nation apart.

“This weekend, we join our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the world to celebrate the Easter festivities. This commemoration is a time for deep reflection as it marks the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and his victory over death. It is a time to reach out to our brothers and sisters in need.

“It is also a time for all of us — regardless of faith, or ethnicity — to come together to pray for the peace of our nation. We must all remain constant in our efforts to promote unity — across all lines — because united, our nation remains stronger and we thrive as a people.”

He expressed belief that in this season, Nigeria will rise and overcome her national challenges “because our shared experiences are bringing us to the conclusion that no matter what the forces of evil can do, we as Nigerians, united as one in doing good, can and will prevail.”

The Waziri Adamawa also encouraged Nigeria’s leaders to use the opportunity of the Christian celebration of Easter to reflect on their stewardship to their people and to the nation.

“Our leaders at all levels should follow the virtues that define this season – sacrifice, love, and charity – and come together to help all Nigerians resolve the differences that divide us.”