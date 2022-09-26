Earlyschool to digitise school operations in 3 S/West states

Nigeria’s emerging tech startup, Earlyschool, an online and offline school management digital solution is set to improve the education outcomes of students in Oyo, Osun, and Lagos States, by digitising school operations.

Launched in 2021, the Earlyschool digital solution has become a school management operational tool in some states, including Kwara and Ogun States, deploying artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for educational growth and capacity building.

Earlyschool is an online and offline school management solution that digitises operations in schools using its AI-enhanced web platform. “We are extending the platform to more states in Nigeria by digitising their operations, connecting and educating the students with the latest trends in technology,” Michael Oyetayo, the chief executive officer of Earlyschool stated.

According to Oyetayo, the firm aimed to digitise and connect schools in the states with the latest technological innovation to aid and optimise their scope with modern technology.

He stated further that the Earlyschool solution has been designed to help schools generate additional revenue by simplifying their mode of operations with 21st-century technological solutions.

“We aim to help and digitalise the privileged and less privileged schools across the country and also help schools generate additional revenue,” Oyetayo stated.

According to him, schools on the platform will be able to register, get a personalised website with news portals, register staff and students online, manage records, print results, check scratch cards and check results online.

Abdulbasit Aliyu, the chief technology officer, Earlyschool, stated that modern technological innovation has redefined and simplified the global educational system with attractive solutions offered by Earlyschool.

“Digitisation of school is easy, and should not be made hard in any way. We take all technicalities away, to give the local Nigerian school owners and stakeholders the beauty of the easy school and student record management,” Aliyu stated.

He added that the Earlyschool solution has been enhanced to offer the best digital infrastructure for schools and educational institutions to scale their operations.

According to him, the firm is dedicated to ensuring that students get access to quality education, standard educational accessories and facilities, access to scholarships, result checking, talent show-casing opportunities, and stress-free record management.