E-commerce firm, Shop Afrika launches to connect buyers, sellers to markets

E- commerce firm, Shop Afrika has commenced the operation of its platform that will connect sellers and buyers to their preferred market. This comes at a time when more and more Nigerians are moving online in terms of demand for goods and services in order to limit physical contact, promote social distancing and keep the spread of COVID-19.

E-commerce platforms have been known to bring the international marketplace to the doorsteps of individuals. But in a time when everything is going digital, Shopafrika is bringing local markets into the digital space.

The digital marketplace firm is providing seamless engagement between sellers and buyers seeking to make transactions, allowing them to buy items online exactly as they would offline.

Shopafrika has on its platform, Aba New Market, Onitsha Main Market, Alaba Market, Ladipo Market, Ariaria Market and Nnewi Market. On it, customers are able to buy in bulk, haggle and pay by instalments.

Commenting on the launch, founder and chairman of Shopafrika, Adeoye Fadeyibi, explains that the platform seeks to give customers the real “shop from home” experience.

Emphasising the value of pushing the Nigerian market to Nigerians and across Africa, Fadeyibi noted that “large scale commercial shopping in Nigeria has had issues from a distance, logistics, communication issues, trust, and security issues plaguing it. However, Shop Afrika’s the solution is not only to solve convenience and logistics issues but the brand also seeks to offer unprecedented solutions like financial support, verified merchants, solving the language barrier by incorporating indigenous languages, wide reach through a market agent system and technology innovations such as virtual reality to improve the customer shopping experience and high-level awareness for big a business that does not have an online presence,”.

According to Fadeyibi, Shopafrika has the vision to revolutionize the customer shopping experience in the market. This vision he said entails providing seamless and convenient shopping no matter the quantity involved.

Shopafrika positions itself as the brand that champions the perception that made-in-nigeria products are top quality manufactured products able to meet people’s needs and are easily accessible.

Aside from shopping, the platform offers shipping and logistics services, warehouses and order fulfilment centres, customer services, pay by instalment, among others. Shopafrika is available online at shopafrika.net.