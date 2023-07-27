Dying minutes for Tinubu’s ministerial list today

President Bola Tinubu, who clocks 60 days in office on Thursday (today), has a few hours left to submit his ministerial list to the National Assembly in line with the constitutional requirement.

His predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, had on March 17, 2023 assented to a constitution amendment bill mandating the president and governors to submit the nominees for their cabinets within 60 days of taking oath of office.

By that provision of the constitution, Tinubu has to submit the list of his ministerial nominees before the end of today, otherwise he would be breaching the constitution.

BusinessDay gathered that the list includes former Governors Atiku Bagudu and Nyesom Wike and several technocrats.

Although previous administrations had worked with a total of 42 ministers, representing the 36 states, with extra six representing each of the six geopolitical zones, there are indications that Tinubu may restructure some of the ministries to make them more efficient.

The previous administration left a total of 27 ministries vacant. They include ministries of agriculture and rural development, aviation, justice, labour and employment, petroleum resources, water resources, women affairs and social development, mines and steel development, defence; Niger Delta affairs and the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

Others are ministries of power; transportation; humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development; science, technology, and innovation; youth and sport; works and housing; foreign affairs; finance, budget and national planning; commerce and industry; education; environment; health; information and culture; communications and digital economy; and interior.

Many had wondered why Tinubu had not announced his ministers almost two months after taking office despite the assurance that he would hit the ground running.

At the beginning of the administration, several politicians flocked the Presidential Villa, from far and near, lobbying for appointments.

The President had since his assumption also devoted extra time meeting with politicians who played critical roles in helping him to get into office.

He had met behind closed doors with Pius Anyim, former secretary to the government of the federation, and Olisa Metu, the former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu also met Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and former Kano State governor. He assured Tinubu of his desire to work with him in whatever capacity.

He also had several meetings with Wike, the leader of the PDP G5 group and former governor of Rivers State.

With these high-level meetings, many had thought that the unveiling of Tinubu’s cabinet was just a matter of time.

The President had hit the ground running, with the introduction of some measures to tackle national problems: fuel subsidy removal, signing the Students Loan Bill into law, suspension of a 5 percent tax on telecom services, import tax on vehicles, among others.

A top government official who spoke with our correspondent hinted about the pressure from within the party members and Tinubu’s supporters, which led him to slow down in releasing the list.

“But for the 60 days requirement, the President would have preferred to wait for judgement at the tribunal,” the source said. “For two solid days, Monday and Tuesday, nothing official has come from the President’s office, yet he comes to the office daily. If the judgement does not favour the party, they will shake him, especially if a rerun is required.”

Many analysts have said it will take a cabinet of credible and competent people for the Tinubu government to gain more support from Nigerians.

The appointment of George Akume as the secretary to the government of the federation, and Femi Gbajabiamila, as the chief of staff to the President in his first month in office went down well with many Nigerians.

But latest developments show that Tinubu has faced stiff battles both from his supporters and the larger family of the All Progressive Congress.

BusinessDay gathered that the President was being careful not to offend some bigwigs within the party by rushing to form his cabinet.

Dele Alake, special adviser to the President on special duties, communications and strategy, while responding to questions from our correspondent regarding the ministerial list, urged Nigerians to be “patient” with the President.

“The President will eventually form his cabinet. We need to be patient with him,” he said.