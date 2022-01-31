Dukiya investments rebrand cooperate identity to deliver excellent service

The management of Dukiya Investments recently announced a rebrand of the company’s corporate identity (logo) and property offers to assure its customers of pivoted and excellent service delivery with a tradition of unending possibility.

Lukman Shobowale, co-founder and head of business development, Dukiya Investments, said the company is rebranding to further clarify real estate as a tangible asset that needs to be invested into. “The simple fact that there would be infrastructural development at the location where lands are highly patronised makes real estate capital intensive, and this is applicable to properties anywhere around the world.”

According to Shobowale, Stanford is one of the leading properties from the real estate company. “It has an exquisite collection of two-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom luxury Maisonettes in the city’s most exclusive location in Ikate, Lekki. From its spacious living areas to its classy kitchens, indulgent bedrooms to its opulent bathrooms, the workmanship and thoughtful approach is the fundamental reason why Stanford is Dúkìyá’s showstopper development,” Shobowale said.

Bayo Lawal, co-founder and head of strategy and growth, Dukiya Investments, while reacting to the current situation of real estate in this modern-day, Lawal opined that the industry is currently valued at $56 billion and still growing every day.

Speaking on real estate investment, Lawal emphasized the need to invest in Epe, saying Epe is a fast-growing community with one of the best road networks and affordable lands in Lagos State. “There will be high returns for people who buy properties in this area,” he said.

According to him, Dukiya Investments’ Golden City Phase II is a proposed modern estate with a serene and quiet environment for families that work and reside in Abeokuta.

“Its vast land, tourist attractions, and most importantly, the beauty of nature around you, make Abeokuta one of the greatest choices to own a landed property. It is located in Kobape, a strategic community with key infrastructures that will boost its growth. It is an offshoot of Golden City Phase I and a great place to be.”