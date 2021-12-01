Institute revs youth leaders, shows path to prosperity in business world

Recently, the Global Leadership Institute (GLI) gathered young people and leaders from various spheres of life for a conference that celebrated youth leaders in various sectors and also showed path to prosperity in the business world.

Abayomi Adewumi , the Institute’s managing director, explained in his opening speech that the annual leadership conference was a platform for equipping the youth to stand as leaders in different sectors.

This year’s conference, which is the 5th in the series, had as theme, ‘Building a Global Sustainable Business in Nigeria.’ It was also tagged ‘Leadership Roundtable Summit’ (LRS 5.0).

As against earlier editions, Adewumi noted that this year’s edition “switched gear to bring together business magnates to chalk out a path towards economic resurgence and prosperity in the business world.”

This explained why the conference assembled headliners such as Tola Awosika, Uwadiale Agenmonmen, Titilayo Medunoye, Wale Olasoji, Lukman Shobowale, Orifunke Lawal, Asiri Damilare, Oluwasegun Oluwaseun and Osayuwamen Saleh who offered insights on global economic challenges like volatile markets, capital flows, intense competition, economic transitions, globalisation and sustainability in business.

Read Also: Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre set to train 30,000 youths on leadership skills

“Earlier editions had seen visionaries and policy makers come together to navigate a course for building a sustainable global business,” Adewunmi recalled.

The panel sessions at this year’s edition focused on cross functional, end-to-end business system on improved processes and scalability, financial management, stakeholder-management and leveraging the new media to build a sustainable brand.

The conference also recognised the contribution of young people who have been toeing the path of leadership in their various sectors with the LRS Excellence Awards. Those who were so recognised included, Technology – Solape Akinpelu; Real Estate – Akinjide Fagbemi and Education – Steven Loya

Others were Agriculture – Akin Alabi; Finance – Sola Adesakin; Entertainment – Debo Adedayo; Fashion & Lifestyle – Funke Williams; Arts – Dapo Adedeji (Dapo King); Health – Femi Moses Oluwole and Social Development – Afolabi Abidemi.

Yvonne Adewumi, a director at GLI, spoke on the future of the conference, disclosing that the institute seeks to extend the conversations beyond a one-day event and will be having master-classes at intervals to make the growth and leadership conversations a continuous one.

The event was a hybrid of physical activities streamed live on Zoom and Facebook and physical attendees getting the chance to learn, network and hold conversations with the speakers.

The conference had several partners such as GLI Consults, Dukiya Investments, GLI Comms, Global Leadership Institute, Switch Media, Eazychop, Volunteers Connect, GLI Hub, Bisplanner, GLI Agro & Allied Industries and Giftelleo.