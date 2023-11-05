Dufil gifts N3m scholarship to three children for touching lives through heroism

Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, has given N3 million worth of scholarships to three exceptional Nigerian children for emerging winners of the 2023 Indomie Heroes Awards.

They include Helen Emmanuel, Happiness Bassey and Ferdinand Maumo, who were rewarded for Social Bravery, Physical Bravery, and Intellectual Bravery acts.

Helen Emmanuel from Ikot Usong stood up and fought for a 13-year-old girl that was molested and impregnated by her father in Akwa Ibom State and was adjudged the Social Bravery winner; Happiness Bassey from Ikot Usong, Akwa Ibom State got the Physical Bravery winner for stopping her mother from selling her younger brother while Ferdinand Maumo from Makoko in Lagos State, emerged as the Intellectual Bravery winner for demonstrating an exceptional understanding of Chess through pattern recognition despite being a differently-abled child with Spastic cerebral palsy.

They were picked by a distinguished panel of judges from an initial shortlist of potential awardees comprising 14 children and each got N1 million cash prize.

Helen Emmanuel said the recognition by Dufil Prima Foods Limited was an encouragement to always go the extra mile for others as they never knew their acts of bravery would someday be rewarded.

“If I hadn’t done what I did by standing up for a 13-year-old girl who was molested and impregnated by her father, I probably wouldn’t be here for this award. My message to children out there is to help protect other girls when in dire need and save lives.

She also thanked Dufil Prima Foods for the cash prize which she said will be very helpful in enhancing her education.

Speaking during the presentation of the awards in Lagos, Tope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager for Dufil Prima Foods Limited, said the award was targeted at identifying and rewarding children whose heroic acts touched lives but were often ignored due to their age.

“This event is significant because it recognises those whose best efforts are very often overlooked by society. On a daily basis, our beloved Nigerian children perform thousands of heroic acts at great personal risk to themselves.

“In 2008, we decided to take up the challenge by not only recognising these young heroes but also providing them scholarship opportunities since their actions have touched lives in their immediate communities and beyond,” he said.

Ashiwaju said the award is a CSR initiative aimed at encouraging children to aspire to greater heights. He assured that the company would always celebrate children who serve as change agents in their respective communities.

Through the Indomie Heroes Awards initiative, kids all over the country who have shown kindness, patriotism, and ingenuity beyond their years have had deserved moments.

Since its inception 15 years ago, 48 winners have emerged from the Indomie Heroes Award system and there have been multiple rewards ranging from cash gifts to millions of naira worth of scholarships to aid the pursuit of their educational and life goals.