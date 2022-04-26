DSS warns of Boko Haram’s plans to bomb public places

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday drew the attention of members of the public to plans by criminal elements to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country.

The Agency, in a statement signed by public relations officer, Department of State Services! National Headquarters, Abuja, Peter Afunanya, noted that although there are already reported cases of such incidents in some areas, the Service has uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves with a view to launching further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres.

The criminals, according to the Security agency are targeting crowded public places, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations.

“The objective is to achieve some self-serving interests as well as cause fear among the citizenry. The Service, however, recalls its earlier warning that some groups and individuals were plotting to stoke violence in the country.

The Agency, therefore, advised patrons, owners and managers of the aforementioned public places “to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats. While the

“Service is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardized.

“To this end, residents are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses and share, with security and law enforcement agencies, useful information on the activities of criminals.