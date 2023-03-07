   
DSS releases it’s social media accounts

DSS
DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday released its social media handles to the general public. In a tweet through its official Twitter handle, @OfficialDSSNG, titled “DSS SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES DEBUT” the state security service said that prior to the release of these official social media handles, the agency did not own any social media handles, and as such, any such account outside the official handles is fake.

Its decision to operate these accounts is to “enhance public and stakeholder engagement,” the agency said.

The official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram handles go by the same name: @OfficialDSSNG.

