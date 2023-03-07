DSS releases it’s social media accounts

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday released its social media handles to the general public. In a tweet through its official Twitter handle, @OfficialDSSNG, titled “DSS SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES DEBUT” the state security service said that prior to the release of these official social media handles, the agency did not own any social media handles, and as such, any such account outside the official handles is fake.

Its decision to operate these accounts is to “enhance public and stakeholder engagement,” the agency said.

The official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram handles go by the same name: @OfficialDSSNG.

DSS SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES DEBUT

The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has created Social Media handles which are as follows:

Twitter:@OfficialDSSNG

Facebook: OfficialDSSNG

Instagram: @OfficialDSSNG — Department of State Services (DSS) (@OfficialDSSNG) March 6, 2023

2.Similarly, the PRO’s Twitter handle is @DrAfunanya_PNA. Hitherto, the Service did not own or operate these handles. Its decision to operate them with effect from 6th March, 2023 is to enhance public and stakeholder engagements. — Department of State Services (DSS) (@OfficialDSSNG) March 6, 2023