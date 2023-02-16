National Assembly says not under siege by DSS

The National Assembly Management has debunked an unverified video trending on social media tweeted from the Twitter handle account of one @Chukwuebuka, alleging the siege of the National Assembly complex by officers of the Department of State Security (DSS).

A press statement from Agada Rawlings Emmanuel, the Director of Information, National Assembly on Thursday in Abuja explained that the said video is malicious, mischievous, misleading and fake news in its entirety.

According to him, the members of the National Assembly, Staff and the general public are to discountenance the said unverified video, saying the legislatures are currently on recess and staff are not under any siege by the DSS.

The statement directed the relevant security agencies to Investigate the user of the Twitter handle account to forestall future abuse and spreading of misinformation into the media space capable of creating panic, mischief and anxiety leading to the breakdown of law and order as this repost, may have been intended.

“The reposted unverified video clips were a reported incident that took place in 2018 at the main entrance gate leading into the National Assembly complex, which is presently under reconstruction and near its completion for Commissioning.

“Above press release, is to clear the doubt, concerns and anxiety in the public domain that, “National Assembly, the symbol of our hard-earned Democracy, is not under siege by the DSS or any security Agencies of Government.

“It is therefore intriguing to understand what motivates this mischief marker set out to achieve with the repost, gauging the political mood of the country and the fourth coming general elections,” the statement said.

It also noted that the Clerk, Sani Tambuwal and his Management team are fully in charge, focused and determined to achieve their set goals in line with their core mandates to motivate the workforce to provide the expected support services to the National Assembly leadership members, federal Government and the general public.

“The management extended its esteemed appreciation’s and gratitudes to the National Assembly leadership /Members, Top Government officials, Security Agencies and the general public, who through phone calls shown concerns and solidarity,” it said.