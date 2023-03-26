DSS raises alarm over plans to ignite violence in Nigeria

The Department of State Service (DSS) on Saturday raised the alarm over plans by some persons and groups to disrupt peace, and cause violence in the country.

The DSS warned that it will not tolerate a situation where persons and/or groups take laws into their hands and champion anarchy; and asked those desperate to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from it.

The service, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, recalled that it had earlier advised political players to abide by the rules of engagement as well as approach the courts for redress, if and where there are suspicions of infractions on extant electoral laws.

” It is evident that some aggrieved politicians are already taking advantage of this legal process. This, without doubt, is the beauty of democracy. It is strongly believed that this approach enhances peace and security. All and sundry should cherish it,” the statement read.

” Those peddling fake news, hate speech and all forms of false narratives as basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the present or incoming administrations, at the Federal, State and Parliamentary levels, should stop forthwith.

“Those inciting violence have nothing to gain as doing so will not only consume them but also the innocent. It is otherwise disturbing to see respected personalities use their platforms to mislead or incite citizens. This, to say the least, does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order.,” the statement further warned.

The service said it will continue to take necessary measures to checkmate the elements who do not wish the country well, to ensure that the conducive environment is provided for citizens and residents to pursue their legitimate businesses.