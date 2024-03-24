DSS nabs 4 suspected kidnappers in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom Command of the Department of State Services (DSS) has nabbed four kidnap suspects said to be behind many acts of kidnapping in the state

The suspects are Idris Abdullahi, Abel Attah Ekong, Itoro Edet Effiong and Nsisong Edet Effiong and they were arrested between 16th and 28th February, 2024.

According to the DSS, the quartet are part of notorious syndicate that have been terrorising the state and masterminded several kidnap incidents in recent times, particularly the abduction of Ayo Bambe, the manager of Me Lounge, relaxing spot and night club at Osongama Estate, Uyo and two others on 27th January, 2024.

It stated that Investigation by the command led to the arrest of Abdullahi, the driver of the syndicate in Port Harcourt, River State along with Toyota Sienna vehicle used in the operation, on 16th February,2024.

Ekong was apprehended at Otua Sega community of Ogbia LGA in Bayelsa State on 26th February, 2024, while the duo of Itoro and Nsisong, two siblings were arrested in their residence at Mbak Etoi in Uyo LGA, on 28th February, 2024.

“During investigation, the four suspects confessed their involvement in the kidnap of the three victims at Me-Lounge and other attacks across the state. Consequently, the suspects will be arraigned by the command at Federal High Court Uyo, while a manhunt for other fleeing members is still ongoing,” the statement stated.