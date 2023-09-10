DSS investigates shooting incident in Abuja market

A Department of State Services (DSS) operative has been arrested and detained after he allegedly shot and injured several people in a market in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory, Haruna Garba, confirmed the arrest of the DSS operative and said that an investigation was ongoing.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, when the DSS operative was called to the market by a customer who was unhappy with the quality of clothes she had received from a local fashion designer.

Read also DSS arrests officials stealing palliatives

The DSS operative allegedly opened fire after an argument broke out, injuring several people, including the fashion designer.

The DSS operative has not been named.The fashion designer who was shot is in critical condition.

Several other people were injured in the shooting, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The police have not released a motive for the shooting.

The DSS has said that it is investigating the incident and will take appropriate action if the operative is found to have violated its rules.

The DSS has not yet commented on the incident.