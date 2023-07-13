The Department of State Security Service said that it has charged Godwin Emefiele, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, to Court.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the agency said that it charged Emefiele in compliance with a directive from the

Abuja High Court.

In the release made available on its official Twitter page, the security agency promises to treat the former CBN governor’s case with the utmost respect for the rule of law and the highest degree of professionalism.

The statement read:

“DSS HAS CHARGED EMEFIELE TO COURT

Sequel to an Abuja High Court Order of today, 13th July, 2023, the Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele has been charged to Court in compliance with the Order.

“The public may recall that the Service had, in 2022, applied for a Court Order to detain him in respect of a criminal investigation. Though he obtained a restraining Order from an FCT High Court,the Service, however, arrested him in June, 2023, on the strength of suspected fresh criminal infractions/information, one of which forms the basis for his current prosecution.

“The Service assures the public of professionalism, justice and fairness in handling this matter and indeed the discharge of its duties within the confines of the law.”