DSS arrests Doyin Okupe at Lagos airport

Doyin Okupe, the former Director General of the Labour party (LP)Presidential Campaign Council, has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos on his way to London.

According to Tolu Babaleye one of his lawyers, Okupe was on his way to London for medical treatment, Thursday.

“The reason according to the source is that he was asked to produce evidence that the Federal High Court Abuja has freed him from the case in which he was convicted and paid fine to the knowledge of the whole world and was allowed to go home,” Babaleye said.

“When will this harassment stop? Who is after Dr. Doyin Okupe? As at today, the man has no case to answer anywhere, I hereby demand that the DSS should release my Client immediately as this is a violation of his freedom of movement, right to liberty and dignity of human person. This is unfair as the man health is fast failing!.”