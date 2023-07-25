DSS arrests Ikoyi Prison boss after clash on court ground

The Department of State Security Services (DSS) arrested a top official of Ikoyi Prisons on the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos over a clash that arose over who takes custody of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria governor.

Emefiele was arraigned by the Federal Ministry of Justice for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition but was granted bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety following his “not guilty” plea.

As the defendant’s lawyers were trying to perfect his bail conditions, a mild drama played out within the court premises between DSS operatives who are fully hooded and Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) officials over who will take custody of the embattled CBN boss.

The Ikoyi prison official who was rough-handled and shuffled into the DSS vehicle was later released by the secret service operatives.

The arrest of the prison boss may not be unconnected with the tussle over who keeps custody of the suspended Emefiele.