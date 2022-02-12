Do not politicise PMS methanol issue – NUJ

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has warned that the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) methanol issue currently hampering supplies of fuel in some parts of the country should not be politicised because of its sensitive nature.

The NUJ regretted that after over four years of uninterrupted availability of PMS, Nigerians over the past few days have been grappling with buying the products at ﬁlling stations in some parts of the country.

Speaking on the issue, Chris Isiguzo, national president of NUJ, disclosed that the present challenge is as a result of the importation of PMS with higher than normal methanol level and since the unfortunate development, there have been some blame games between the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and some of its designated importers over the bad fuel.

“It is expected that as responsible corporate organisations, the importers of the contaminated fuel will take full responsibility and seek restitution for this national mishap”, the NUJ president said.

He further noted that the NUJ believes that with measures already undertaken by the management of the NNPC, especially with a presidential inquest on the way, there should be limits to politicising such a sensitive economic matter.

“Rather, what ought to be obtained now is for a demand that the probe panel as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari is conclusive, while adequate compensation be paid to all verifiable claims of those whose vehicles may have been affected by the high methanol PMS”.

Also, the NUJ according to him, after having appraised efforts by the Mele Kyari-Ied NNPC management, noted with satisfaction the measures to shore up supply of recalled contaminated fuel to ensure that Nigerians do not suffer needlessly.

“We enjoin the NNPC through the Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority to monitor ﬁlling stations to ensure that those with products dispense them appropriately to curb artiﬁcial scarcity and undue pump adjustments.”

“At a time such as this national emergency, it is our duty as citizens to support initiatives to stem such ugly situation”, he concluded.