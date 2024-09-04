DNA test: One in four Nigerian men not biological fathers of their children – Report

A new study of DNA trends in Nigeria has revealed that 27 percent of paternity tests had negative results, indicating that more than one in four men tested were not the biological fathers of their children.

The study was conducted by Smart DNA, a Lagos-based diagnostics company, between July 2023 and June 2024.

It found that men initiated 88.2 percent of all test requests, compared to 11.8 percent of women.

A significant preference for early paternity confirmation was evident, as most tested children were under five years old (54.0 percent).

More tests were conducted on male children (52.8 percent) than female children (47.2 percent).

Men aged 41 and older were more likely to request tests than those aged 31 to 40, accounting for 45.6 percent compared to 37 percent. This could be attributed to factors such as economic stability or heightened concerns about paternity in older men.

Ethnically, the tests were primarily conducted among the Yoruba (53 percent), followed by the Igbo (31.3 percent), while the Hausa represented only 1.2 percent.

Also, the majority of tests (85.9 percent) were attributed to achieving ‘Peace of Mind’, highlighting the personal rather than legal motivations behind most DNA testing in Nigeria.

“These findings offer a unique window into the changing dynamics of Nigerian families and society,” Elizabeth Digia, operations manager at Smart DNA said. “The high rate of negative paternity tests and the surge in immigration-related testing are particularly noteworthy. They reflect broader societal trends that merit further discussion and research.”

She also noted that the concentration of tests in Lagos raises important questions about the accessibility and awareness of DNA testing services across Nigeria.

The data largely shows that paternity uncertainty is rising and crucial immigration documentation is driving a surge in DNA tests growing more than any other test type.

The organisation believes the surge aligns with the ongoing ‘Japa’ phenomenon, as more Nigerians seek opportunities abroad.

It notes that the trend indicates a growing number of parents with dual citizenship are processing paperwork for their children’s emigration as Lagos dominates.

About 73.1 percent of all DNA tests were conducted in Lagos, with the mainland accounting for 67.5 percent and the island 32.5 percent.

“This concentration highlights the economic divide within Lagos and across Nigeria, raising questions about access to such services in other parts of the country,” the company said in an official statement.