Virtues Christian Centre launches initiative to empower Nigerian children

Virtues Life Foundation, a Christian social responsibility (CSR) of Virtues Christian Centre recently launched the NextGen initiative to equip and empower Nigerian children as part of its commitment to empowering local communities.

“The future is in the hands of the younger generation. If we don’t control that narrative, they risk absorbing negative influences from society. Talent is essential, but it’s not enough. We need to guide them towards the future,” Alexander Faranpojo, president, Virtues Life Foundation and senior pastor of Virtues Christian Centre, stated during the launch in Lagos.

According to him, the NextGen initiative is a direct response to current socioeconomic challenges, which aim to guide children and teenagers towards a productive and fulfilling future. He further emphasised the importance of investing in the younger generation to secure a positive future.

The initiative, launched with a focus on leadership and talent development, reflects a deep commitment to community growth and youth empowerment. “We had to turn some children down because of the capacity of our space,” Reverend Faranpojo explained, reflecting on the overwhelming response.”

The programme catered to children and teenagers aged 8 to 17, and offered sessions on leadership, talent development, graphic design, and coding, highlighting the significance of evolving with the current realities.

Fumilola Faranpojo, co-pastor, Virtues Christian Centre, stated that the initiative was not only about learning but also about fun and personal growth. According to her, the children were engaged in debates, presentations, and projects that helped them discover and develop their talents.

“It was a level playing ground for all of them. They were able to meet other children from every walk of life,” she stated.