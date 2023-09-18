Discos to resume meter deployment says Ikeja Electric

Ikeja Electric has said that Electricity distribution companies are set to resume the distribution of prepaid meters through the Meter Assets Provider (MAP) programme.

This announcement was made during a virtual stakeholders’ forum by Morenikeji Amosun, the Head of the Metering Team for Ikeja Electric.

Amosun said that the new meters have been imported under the programme, with deployment beginning soon.

He added that existing customers who ordered meters at old prices will receive their meters without additional payment.

However, fresh orders will be subject to the new meter prices set by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

This move aims to address the backlog of orders and improve meter access for electricity consumers.

He said, “We can assure you that MAPs has brought in new meters, and customers will start getting their meters in the coming week and beyond. But the focus would first be on those that had ordered about two or three months ago at old prices. For those that had paid old prices, no additional payment would be required from them before they get their meters. But new orders would carry the new prices.”