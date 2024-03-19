‘Disaster, climate change displace 60m people across the globe’

The University of Jos in collaboration with the United Nations on migration and the Anthony Nyong Climate Centre of Excellence (ANCCE) has held a day workshop at the institution to sensitize the public on negative effects of disasters causing migration of people across the world as the workshop declared that over 60 million were displaced by various degrees of disaster and climate change.

Laurent Deboeck, professor and founder of the Anthony Nyong Climate centre of Excellence (ANCCE), who delivered a lecture entitled “Climate, Human and the Environment; a Complex Relationship” on Monday at the University of Jos in Jos, said over 60 million immigrants across the World had been forced out of their conducive environments due to disasters caused by climate change, hence the need to hamper the challenges, and address related issues.

“We collect data worldwide, we have a global data collection mechanism and all our offices in the world. We look at all the dimension of migration, including the displacement induced by climate and environmental changes.

“It’s a disturbing trend “I’m only talking about the UK, but there is a combination of trials of migration, which is complex to certain extent, so it’s still a battle”, he said.

Speaking earlier, Tanko Ishaya, professor and vice-chancellor University of Jos, said the institution, as a research hub, was ready to finding solutions to the issues, through in-depth researches.

Ishaya, while emphasizing the importance of research in any University in a fast growing World with its emerging challenges, said the faculty of Environmental Sciences of the University should partner Anthony Nyong Climate Centre of Excellence (ANCCE) to prefer solutions towards the challenges.

The lecture had in attendance environmental experts, students and the general public, while the guest lecturer was conducted tnrough the questions and answers section.