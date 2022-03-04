Director Ogunsakin pens down, thanks Lagos

Agnes Ebunlomo Ogunsakin ended well last Thursday, March 3, 2022 a teaching career that spanned over three decades. She was profusely grateful to God, and was full of thanks to the Lagos State Government for the great opportunity to serve

At an event to mark her meritorious statutory retirement as Education director, in Igbo-Owu Junior Secondary School, Mushin, Ogunsakin spoke briefly to BusinessDay, saying: “I really enjoyed my profession. I am satisfied that I contributed to the development of many pupils that passed through me by imparting in them knowledge. I had a fulfilled career. I thank God so much for his blessing and my children are doing well also.”

On whether or not there was any period of regret during the career she chose for herself, the director, whose turf was Agric Education, said: “There was no point in all the years that I regretted what I was doing or my calling.”

Appreciating the Lagos State government for the opportunity to live out her dream, the Ekiti-born educator, said: “I really appreciate the Lagos State for the great opportunity given me to reach the last level of director. It is indeed a privilege; I thank them so much.”

Ogunsakin, who traversed different schools in Lagos in the course of her service, retired at Level 17.

In her welcome address, Obazee Yeside, principal of Igbo-Owu Junior Secondary School, Mushin, described Ogunsakin as a “diligent, humble, peace-loving woman. A woman of prayer; a virtuous woman without pretense. She finished strong and well.”

According to Yeside, “Ogunsakin contributed immensely to the wellbeing of the school. She contributed to the teaching and learning process in the school. Your latter years will be greater and better than your beginning. I wish you well in your future endeavor.”

Surrounded by husband, and children Ebunlomo Ogunsakin, read Psalm 138 to underscore all that she went through in the course of her service, emphasising that “The Lord will perfect that which concerneth me.”

There were lots of testimonies about how her stewardship touched lives. She was a huge positive influence in the school and the Education District VI.

Pastor Joseph Fasanni, her elder brother; Pastor Adeleke Oladipo of TOMVIC Group of Schools and Pastor Gbenga Tanimowo led the prayer for the retiree and her family.