DHQ warns against violence amid planned nationwide protest

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has issued a stern warning against potential anarchy linked to a planned nationwide protest in Nigeria.

During a press conference on Thursday, Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, expressed the military’s firm stance against any attempts to incite disorder under the guise of peaceful demonstration.

Buba highlighted concerns that the planned protest appears to be an attempt to replicate the recent unrest in Kenya.

He described the situation in Kenya as marked by violence and unresolved tensions, suggesting that similar outcomes are not acceptable in Nigeria.

The DHQ emphasized its commitment to maintaining order and ensuring that any protest does not devolve into chaos.

The Defence Headquarters has called for responsible and peaceful demonstrations, warning that any actions that threaten national stability will not be tolerated.