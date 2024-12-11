DHQ intensifies crackdown on oil theft

…Says pipeline sabotage down 95%

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says its continued crackdown on oil theft has boosted Nigeria’s crude oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day.

The DHQ attributed the feat to the operations of its joint task force, ‘Operation Delta Safe (OPDS)’, which continues to dismantle illegal refineries and curb pipeline sabotage in the Niger Delta region.

During a briefing by EA Ukuozagbon, on Tuesday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the task force provided a detailed update on its operations, challenges, and future projections for safeguarding oil and gas infrastructure.

According to Ukuozagbon, the JTF’s efforts have increased crude oil production from 1.2 million barrels per day in June 2024 to 1.83 million barrels as of December, moving closer to the government’s benchmark of 2.2 million barrels per day.

The OPDS highlighted significant accomplishments, including the discovery and destruction of 1,181 illegal refinery sites and 805 storage facilities between September and November 2024.

Ukuozagbon disclosed that troops recovered over 6.32 million litres of crude oil and refined petroleum products during raids on illegal operations.

“Operations like the 90-Day Impression and Freedom March were particularly impactful, with the task force neutralizing 108 illegal pipeline connections and 843 illegal refining sites.

“Maritime and air operations also played a critical role, degrading logistics and disrupting smuggling networks across the creeks and waterways”, Ukuozagbon stated.

The task force also cited the rising cost of aviation fuel and petroleum products have strained resources, impacting night patrols and operational effectiveness.

He also added that inadequate assets such as tactical drones, surveillance equipment, and vehicles as significant hurdles.

While emphasising the importance of enhanced collaboration with stakeholders to address these challenges, Ukuozagbon highlighted key obstacles, including delays in tracking illegal activities, a lack of cooperation from certain pipeline contractors, and community-related issues, which continue to hinder progress.

