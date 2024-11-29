Troops foil oil theft, arrest 61 suspects, rescue 129 hostages

The Nigerian Armed Forces thwarted an oil theft operation worth Eight Hundred and Eighty Nine Million Two Hundred and Thirty Three Thousand Twenty Naira (N889,233,020.00), apprehended 61 suspects involved in illegal activities, and rescued 129 kidnapped hostages in various military operations across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, detailing the achievements of troops over the past week.

In the South-South region, the Armed forces reported that it uncovered and destroyed 93 crude oil cooking ovens, 12 dugout pits, 37 boats, 127 drums, 41 storage tanks, and 82 illegal refining sites.

According to the statement, recovered items included 909,800 litres of stolen crude oil, 71,060 litres of illegally refined diesel (AGO), and 13,580 litres of petrol (PMS).

Additionally, troops confiscated 15 vehicles, 4 speedboats, 46 motorcycles, 28 mobile phones, one outboard engine, and ₦732,000 in cash, among other items.

The military also said it seized an impressive arsenal of 113 assorted weapons and 2,415 rounds of ammunition, including 72 AK-47 rifles, 11 fabricated rifles, and 15 dane guns. Additionally, they seized 8 pump-action guns, 4 hand grenades, as well as one RPG bomb and tube.

“The ammunition included 1,554 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 380 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, and 129 live cartridges, alongside radios, magazines, and other combat materials”, the statement reads..

In the North Central region, the military reported an increase in terrorist surrenders, attributed to sustained onslaughts against their camps and non-kinetic engagements with stakeholders.

According to the military, high profile terrorists who surrendered included Yellow Jambros, Alhaji Mallam, Lawal Kwalba, and others.

Troops also killed 135 terrorists and arrested 185 individuals during the week, maintaining pressure on insurgents to either surrender or face annihilation.

According to the Defence Headquarters, the military remains committed to innovative strategies to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

Troops have however pledged to sustain operational tempo across all theatres to ensure lasting peace and stability in the country, reaffirming the military’s determination to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity and economic resources

