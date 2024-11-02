Oil Theft: Troops recover over N1.25bn, arrest 39 suspects in one week

Troop have recovered stolen crude oil valued at over One Billion Two Hundred and Fifty-Four Million Nine Hundred and Forty-Six Thousand Six Hundred and Thirty Naira (N1,254,946,630.00) in a major operation against oil theft in the Niger Delta.

The operation also led to the arrest of 39 individuals suspected of being involved in these illicit activities and rescued 147 kidnapped hostages.

Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday. According to him, troops also discovered and destroyed an extensive array of illegal refining equipment, including 49 crude oil cooking ovens, 11 dugout pits, and 98 illegal refining sites.

Buba noted that the operation resulted in the recovery of significant quantities of stolen crude oil, totalling 1,090,135 litres, along with 873,510 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

Other items seized included 72 boats, 21 drums, 30 storage tanks, 4 speedboats, and various vehicles and machinery, demonstrating the military’s commitment to eradicating illegal oil operations in the region.

Buba also noted that the military’s ongoing counter-insurgency efforts have degraded the combat capabilities of various terrorist groups across Nigeria.

According to Buba, troops apprehended a notorious terrorist leader, Abubakar Bawa Ibrahim, also known as Habu Dogo, in Rumji Village, Sokoto.

“Dogo has been on the security agencies’ watch lists due to his cross-border terrorist activities”, he added.

In the southeast, military operations led to the arrest of seven suspected commanders and operatives from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN). Notable arrests include Dr Nnamdi Chukwudoze and Chigozie Ezetoha, among others.

Over the past week, the military said it has neutralized 187 terrorists and arrested 262 individuals. Buba further noted that troops recovered a significant arsenal, seizing 205 assorted weapons and over 5,200 rounds of ammunition. “This cache included 205 assorted weapons and 5,241 assorted ammunition.

“The breakdown as follows: 2 G3 rifles, 2 PKT guns, 89 AK47 rifles, 22 fabricated rifles, 22 dane guns, 2 FN rifle, 2 pistols, 2 fabricated revolver pistols, 27 locally made pistols, 19 pump action guns, 2 pump action shortgun, one DICON pistol, 8 double barrel guns, one barreta pistol and 32 magazines”, he stated.

The military asserts its resolve in the battle against these threats, stating that terrorists have been left with no choice but to either surrender or face defeat on the battlefield.

