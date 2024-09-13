DHQ insists on ban on illegal use of military stickers, insignia

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reiterated its ban on the unauthorised use of military stickers and service insignia, particularly on vehicles, by individuals who are not entitled to them.

Tukur Gusau, director of defence information, DHQ, expressed concern over the continued disregard for the ban, despite previous warnings.

The military noted that some individuals persist in unlawfully displaying military stickers and insignia.

The statement emphasised that both the military and the Nigeria Police Force have been instructed to arrest and prosecute those violating the ban.

The crackdown followed a surge in cases where individuals use military paraphernalia to evade security checks.

The DHQ urged the public to comply with the directive immediately to avoid legal consequences.