Simon Ekpa, 96 others declared wanted by Defence Headquarters for terrorism

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has released a list of 97 individuals wanted for their alleged roles in terrorism and violent crimes across the country.

The list includes suspected members of Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), bandit groups, and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Notably, Simon Ekpa, a factional leader of IPOB, is among those wanted.

This announcement follows previous actions by the military, such as the November 2022 declaration seeking information on 19 bandit leaders with a N5 million bounty for each. However, no bounty is offered in this instance.

The breakdown of wanted individuals by region is as follows:

Northwest Zone (43): This region faces challenges from banditry. Wanted individuals include Alhaji Shingi, Malindi Yakubu, Boka, Dogo Gide, and others.

Northeast Zone (33): This zone is affected by Boko Haram and ISWAP activities. Some of the wanted individuals are Abu Zaida, Modu Sulum, Baba Data, and others.

Southeast & North Central Area (21): This combined region includes individuals associated with insurgency and violent crimes. Among those wanted are Simon Ekpa, Chika Edoziem, Egede, and others.

The release of this list signifies the military’s ongoing efforts to apprehend individuals believed to be responsible for jeopardising national security.