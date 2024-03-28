DHQ declares 8 suspects wanted over killing of soldiers in Delta

The Defense Headquarters has declared either persons wanted following the tragic killing of 17 army personnel during an operation in Okuama community, Delta State.

The incident, which occurred on March 14, sent shockwaves through the nation, prompting swift action from authorities.

In a press briefing held by Edward Buba, Director, Defence Media Operations, on Thursday, the DHQ identified eight individuals believed to be connected to the heinous crime.

The suspects, named as Akeywiru Omotegbono, Ekpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Bakrikri, Igoli Ebi, Akata David, Sinclear Oliki, Clement Oghenerukevwe, and Reuben Baru, have been officially declared wanted in connection to the attack.

The Defense Headquarters has urged the public to come forward with any information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals.

The cooperation of citizens is crucial in ensuring that those responsible for this cowardly act are swiftly brought to justice.

The Defense Headquarters has assured the public that every effort is being made to apprehend the perpetrators and prevent further acts of violence.