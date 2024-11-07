DHQ confirms emergence of new terrorist group in North-West Nigeria

A new terrorist group known as ‘Lukarawas’ has emerged in north-western Nigeria, adding to the region’s persistent insecurity.

The defence headquarters confirmed this on Thursday, saying that the group was taking advantage of recent political and military shifts in neighbouring Niger.

Edward Buba, director of defence media operations, briefed journalists in Abuja on the emergence of the Lukarawas group, which he said entered Nigeria from Niger following the recent coup there.

“The breakdown in military cooperation between Nigeria and Niger has reportedly allowed the group to establish a foothold in parts of Sokoto and Kebbi states”, he said.

According to Buba, before the coup in Niger, Nigeria had coordinated joint border operations with Nigerien security forces to secure these border regions.

“However, the current gaps in cross-border cooperation have left vulnerabilities that the Lukarawas are now exploiting.

“The group has moved into remote, under-governed areas where the challenging terrain and limited governance make it difficult for security forces to operate.

“The terrorists took advantage of the gaps in cooperation between both countries and exploited difficult terrains to make incursions in remote areas in some north-western states to spread their ideology,” Buba said.

He also noted that local communities initially welcomed the group, possibly mistaking their intentions, and failed to alert the military to their presence.

Despite these challenges, Buba reassured that the military was working to counter the group’s influence through sustained intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

According to Buba, the terrorists have reportedly been using remote, under-governed areas to hide from military forces and intimidate local populations.

He added that Nigerian troops were gradually locating and eliminating the threat while intensifying efforts to protect civilians from harassment by Lukarawas fighters and restore stability to the affected areas.

