DHQ denies terrorist takeover of Niger military camp amid alarm

The Defence Headquarters has denied claims circulating from the Niger State House of Assembly that terrorists have taken over a military training camp in Niger State.

This clarification follows concerns raised on Tuesday by the Assembly, alleging that bandits had seized control of the Niger military camp in the Kontagora Local Government Area and expanded their influence into parts of the Mariga Local Government Area.

In a motion of urgent public importance, Abdullahi Isah, a member representing Kontagora II State Constituency, highlighted the challenges faced by residents in the area. According to Isah, over 23 farming communities located near the camp have been forced to flee due to repeated attacks by gunmen.

“Families are abandoning their homes,” Isah stated during the Assembly session, noting the significant impact on local agriculture as communities struggle to find safety amidst increasing violence.

Read also: Terrorists block power restoration in northern Nigeria

Responding to these claims on Wednesday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba issued a statement denying the allegations.

He confirmed that while there is ongoing bandit activity in the region, no part of the military training camp has fallen into terrorist hands. “The military operations in the area have constrained the terrorists’ ability to operate,” Buba assured, emphasizing the military’s commitment to restoring order.

The clash between local accounts and the Defence Headquarters’ statement has left many residents in the affected areas uncertain. For many in Niger State, the relocation of over two dozen farming communities highlights an intensifying security challenge that has broader implications for the state’s stability and agricultural economy.

Local leaders have urged for a more robust military presence to protect vulnerable communities, as residents who depend on farming for their livelihood struggle to cope with this disruption. Many express frustration at the toll that insecurity continues to take on their lives and on the region’s already fragile economy.

