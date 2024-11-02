Nigerian Military captures Habu Dogo, notorious terrorist leader in Sokoto State

The Nigerian military has captured Abubakar Bawa Ibrahim, also known as Habu Dogo, a notorious terrorist leader, in Rumji Village, Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

This arrest was part of the ongoing counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism efforts nationwide, which have been degrading terrorist operations and dismantling their networks.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement by Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, in Abuja. According to Buba, Habu Dogo has long been on the watch list of security agencies in both Nigeria and Niger due to the cross-border nature of his operations.

Buba also reported significant progress by Nigerian security forces in their operations to curb criminal activities across various regions.

Meanwhile, in the southeastern region, troops apprehended seven suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Among those arrested were Nnamdi Chukwudoze and Chigozie Ezetoha, alias “Chapet,” who were captured in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Other arrests included Ngozi Chukwuka and Oyekachi Ohia in Umuahia South, Abia State, as well as Ifeanyi Eze, Augustine Udemba, and Onyedikachi Udemba in Umunneochi, Abia State.

“Another suspect, Elijah Mmaduipeya Obumneke, was detained in Orsu, Imo State”, he added. Buba disclosed that security forces have “neutralized 187 suspects, detained 262 individuals, and rescued 147 hostages from kidnappers.”

The anti-oil theft initiative also saw the arrest of 39 individuals and prevented the illegal sale of oil valued at over N1.2 billion.

Buba detailed the recovery of 205 weapons and 5,241 rounds of ammunition, including 89 AK-47 rifles, 22 fabricated rifles, 19 pump-action guns, two pistols, and additional firearms, alongside 1,800 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

He stated that troops also seized 29 motorcycles, six vehicles, 55 mobile phones, and two Baofeng radios used for criminal communications.

“The crackdown extended to the Niger Delta, where security forces destroyed 49 illegal crude oil processing ovens, 72 boats, 98 refining sites, and multiple storage tanks.

“They also confiscated 1,090,135 liters of stolen crude oil and 873,510 liters of illegally refined diesel, disrupting a major pipeline of oil theft and underscoring the economic impact of these operations”, he noted.

Buba emphasized that these strides demonstrate the commitment and efficiency of Nigeria’s security forces in weakening terrorist and criminal groups, leaving these networks with limited options: surrender or face continued defeat.

