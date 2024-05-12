Design Union offers home buyers easy route to residency in Barbados

Design Union has announced opportunity for home buyers in Nigeria wishing to reside in Barbados, which is fondly called the Caribbean paradise.

The opportunity exists in its newly launched project called ‘The Pier Waterfront Apartments.’

Design Union is a leading company involved in various sectors, including infrastructure development, real estate, educational institutions, corporate building spaces, oil and gas, and residential properties. Its projects are executed based on global best practices.

Authorities of the company say they are excited to launch the waterfront residential project in Barbados, noting that the property is designed to raise the standards of exclusive living in a breathtaking country where serenity, peace, and security intersect to deliver a feeling of royalty.

According to them, with access to boats, yachts, and some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, The Pier Waterfront Apartments will be the perfect getaway location for the truly discerning.

Anthony Aihie, the company’s CEO, assures home buyers that “investing in these premium waterfront apartments automatically qualifies buyers for permanent residency and eventually citizenship of this picturesque Caribbean paradise.

With a great educational system, low crime rate, excellent infrastructures, stable currency, and political climate, intending residents will be delighted with this lovely Island whose passport is ranked 17th on the Global Index with access to 158 countries visa-free.”

Aihie spoke at the company’s sponsorship of the 60th Anniversary of the American International School of Lagos (AISL) held recently at Eko Hotel & Suites,Lagos where attendees were treated to an unforgettable evening of celebration and networking.

The occasion was also used to announce the launch of this premiere project–The Pier Waterfront Apartments, Barbados.

As part of its commitment to fostering communal living and pioneering brave innovation, Design Union, through a raffle draw awarded select attendees exclusive, all-expense-paid trip to the picturesque Caribbean Island of Barbados.

Besides the announcement of the lucky beneficiaries of the trip to Barbados and other amazing rewards like free wellness and treatment sessions at the Ehima Cave Spa and free brunch at the exotic Gabriel’s Restaurant in Victoria Island, the event hit its crescendo when the company revealed the features of The Pier Waterfront Apartments in Bridgetown, Barbados.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our maiden waterfront residential project in Barbados. This property is designed to raise the standards of exclusive living in a breathtaking country where serenity, peace, and security intersect to deliver the arresting feeling of royalty,” Aihie said.

He noted that the project exemplifies the Design Union’s track record of developing multi-sector architectural masterpieces using best practices that meet international standards.

He added that The Pier Waterfront Apartments is to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors like Eden Heights and Aihie Villa, which won the International Property Awards for Best Architecture in Nigeria in both Multiple and Single Residences categories.

Following its announcement at the gala, this highly sought-after project is now selling, and savvy investors seeking to expand their investment portfolio and those looking to buy a family holiday home can key into the project before it sells out.