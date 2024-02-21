Demands from FG won’t impact petrol price, says NARTO

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has revealed that its recent demands from the Federal Government will not lead to an increase in the price of petrol.

This assurance comes after NARTO suspended its industrial action on Tuesday following a meeting with government officials.

Yusuf Othman, the President of NARTO, addressed the matter during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program on Wednesday.

He emphasised that the association’s demands are unlikely to affect the pump price of petrol, as they primarily urge fuel marketers to explore options within their margins without passing additional costs to consumers.

“I do not think it will affect the pump price of petrol. It’s not likely to affect the pump price because what we want them (marketers) to do is to look within their margins and make some sacrifices,” Othman said.

He further said, “It’s practically impossible for us to operate as we are now because there has to be a shift. And that shift is for the marketers to look within at what they can do.”

NARTO has expressed concerns about the exorbitant cost of diesel, which is essential for powering the trucks responsible for transporting petroleum products across the country. He reiterated the challenges faced by transport operators due to the high diesel prices, which directly impact their operational expenses.

In a recent assessment, oil marketers disclosed that diesel prices ranged from N1,250 to N1,400 per litre, depending on the location of purchase.

The dialogue between NARTO and the FG indicates the need for collaborative efforts to address systemic challenges within the transportation and energy sectors.