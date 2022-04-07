Delta to partner FRSC on autocrash reduction

Delta State Government has assured the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) that it would continue to partner with the safety organisation towards achieving zero traffic crashes on roads in the country.

Patrick Ukah, the secretary to the state government (SSG), gave the assurance when he played host to staff and students of Senior Course 1 of the Federal Road Safety Corps Command and Staff College, Udi, Enugu State, in his office in Asaba, who are currently on a study tour of the state.

Ukah recalled that over the years, the state had established sustained partnership with the corps, which has helped the agency in the implementation of its 6 point approach to the problem of road accidents.

He said the theme of the study tour, “Enhancing Road Safety Partnership for Innovative Intervention”, was apt as the nation is currently grappling with a high rate of road crashes in the country.

The SSG noted that in line with the study tour theme, the state government had exemplified the spirit of cooperation for development and offered tremendous support for smooth operations of the FRSC in the state.

Ukah stated that the collective responsibility between the state and the agency had led to the construction of a modern and well equipped Marshal Inspectorate Training School (MITS), Owa-Alero, for top quality manpower development.

He also stated that as part of the collaboration with the FRSC, the government built and equipped a befitting office accommodation for the state’s sector command of the FRSC in Asaba, while also providing vehicles for them to enhance their operations.

Earlier in his remarks, Charles Akpabio, assistant corps marshal and commandant of the FRSC Command and Staff College, said they were on a study tour of the state to study leadership and command structure of states and agencies that they collaborate with.

He commended the state government for intervening in road safety issues, which has greatly helped the FRSC state sector command to effectively carry out their road traffic management functions without a hitch.

In a related development,

The Delta State government has commended the FRSC Command and Staff College for the training of officers for effective management of traffic control.

Ifeanyi Okowa, the state governor gave the commendation at a dinner organised for the participants of Senior Course 1 of the FRSC Command and Staff College, Udi, Enugu State, who were on a study tour of the state.

The governor who was represented by Patrick Ukah, the SSG said it was a privilege and honour for the state to have been chosen for the maiden study tour but attributed the reason for the decision to the enabling environment and the relative peace existing in the state.

He lauded the FRSC for initiating the study tour aimed at exposing the students to understand the synergy between the state government and the Corps towards reducing road traffic crashes in the state and the country and urged them to sustain it.

Charles Akpabio, assistant corps marshal and the commandant of the FRSC Command and Staff College, stated that the study tour of the state was a huge success as the places visited by the participants offered them enough relevant materials to enhance their studies. He described Delta State as a very peaceful place.

Akpabio thanked Governor Okowa for assisting the Road Safety Corps towards effective service delivery especially for the referral training center built by the state government at Owa Alero for the training of the road safety staff and urged him not to relent.

The ceremony featured a dance troupe and presentation of souvenirs to the participants.