Jonathan escapes death in auto crash

Yar’Adua airport road in Abuja, when the former President’s convoy was returning back to Abuja from an external engagement.

Efforts to get his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze’s comments proved abortive, as his phones rang without response

The auto crash was reported to have claimed the lives of two of his aides.

Read also: NIS arrests top facilitators of human trafficking at Lagos airport

Former minister of labour and employment and close family friend to the former President, Emeka Wogu, who confirmed the accident, said the former President was fine and okay.

Wogu who stated Jonathan was home as of the time of filing this report, however disclosed that “ details are still scanty”

The accident occurred when the ECOWAS Special Envoy was on his way from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to his residence in Abuja.